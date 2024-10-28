Way too early NBA trade rumor talk: Rockets like Jimmy Butler, Lakers eyeing Walker Kessler

In practical terms, it’s way too early to talk NBA trades. We’re just a few games into the season, and front offices are still figuring out exactly what they have and what they want to trade for. Most of the players signed this summer couldn’t be put into a trade until Dec. 15 anyway, and it’s likely the calendar will flip to 2025 before any deals of consequence get done.

None of that will stop the NBA rumor mill. Here are a few trade rumors from recent days.

Rockets still targeting star trade, would be interested in Butler

When the Rockets signed Jalen Green and Alpren Shengun to contract extensions before the season, they committed to operating as an over-the-cap team next summer — Houston is not going to be able to chase star free agents (only the Nets can). That hasn’t lessened Houston’s desire to land a star to help its young core take the next step, notes Marc Stein in a recent newsletter.

Enter Jimmy Butler. If Miami makes the veteran wing available the Rockets will be interested, Stein reports. Butler’s future in Miami is unclear. He and the Heat could not agree on a contract extension this offseason, and Butler has a $52.4 million player option for next season, he could opt-out and become a free agent. The more likely option is Butler opting into that $52.4 million as part of a trade (or opting out into a multi-year deal at a lower annual salary). Butler grew up in Houston and the Rockets are looking for a star — this could be a fit.

Lakers have eye on Walker Kessler

Anthony Davis wanted to play more at the four this season, but he has played 86% of his minutes at center through three games. The issue is the Lakers don’t have another great option at the five without him (with all due respect to Jaxson Hayes and the injured Christian Wood). If a more traditional center becomes available, the Lakers are expected to be interested.

That’s where Walker Kessler comes in, reports Jovah Buha of The Athletic. After being third in Rookie of the Year voting two years ago, followed by a down sophomore season, the Jazz big man has rebounded through this preseason and a couple of games (9 points, 11.5 rebounds a game through two games). Plus, he’s still on a rookie contract making $2.9 million this season and $4.9 million next season, which are very affordable numbers for the Lakers, who are looking to stay below the second tax apron. The price for Kessler would likely be at least one of the Lakers’ first-round picks.

The Lakers will want to get Wood and Jared Vanderbilt healthy, and ideally get Christian Koloko cleared to play and see what he can do, but Kessler is an option.

