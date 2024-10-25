 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

sharks kings andre lee luke kunin
San Jose Sharks make history by going winless through eight games for second straight season
Winnipeg Jets Seattle Kraken Neal Pionk
Nikolaj Ehlers scores overtime goal to help undefeated Winnipeg Jets improve to 7-0-0
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 302
How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_landauintv_241025.jpg
Landau details reasons behind selling fantasy team
nbc_ffhh_wk8injuries_241025.jpg
Taylor, Olave highlight Week 8 injuries to track
Stafford.jpg
How did Stafford become an elite QB?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

sharks kings andre lee luke kunin
San Jose Sharks make history by going winless through eight games for second straight season
Winnipeg Jets Seattle Kraken Neal Pionk
Nikolaj Ehlers scores overtime goal to help undefeated Winnipeg Jets improve to 7-0-0
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 302
How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_landauintv_241025.jpg
Landau details reasons behind selling fantasy team
nbc_ffhh_wk8injuries_241025.jpg
Taylor, Olave highlight Week 8 injuries to track
Stafford.jpg
How did Stafford become an elite QB?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Clippers reportedly give P.J. Tucker’s agent permission to find trade

  
Published October 25, 2024 01:53 PM

P.J. Tucker remains away from the Los Angeles Clippers to start the season. The Clippers tried to find a trade for the veteran forward at the trade deadline last February and again during the offseason, but could not find a deal they liked.

Now the Clippers are giving his agent a chance to find one, reports Chris Haynes.

Four teams with playoff aspirations — and all that Tucker has played for before — have some level of interest, reports Kelly Iko and Law Murray of The Athletic. They are Philadelphia, Miami, Milwaukee and Phoenix.

“We’ve had ongoing conversations with P.J. throughout the offseason and have both decided that he won’t be with the team for the time being,” the Clippers said during training camp, announcing Tucker would be away from the team. “P.J. is a pro who has achieved a lot in his career and there’s more he wants to accomplish. We will continue working with P.J. and his representative to find the best situation for him moving forward.”

There are two challenges in making a Tucker trade right now. The first is that this early in the season, teams kind of want to see what they have with their roster before making trades for role players. There is no urgency on their part.

The second, more challenging issue is Tucker, 39, makes $11.5 million this season (in the final year of his contract), and the playoff/contending teams he wants to go to are restricted by hard caps and salary-matching requirements tied to luxury tax aprons. The Clippers are also hard-capped at the first apron and are about $600,000 below that number, so they cannot take on more cash in a trade. Any deal will have to be almost exactly dollar-for-dollar, and that’s difficult to put together.

Now Tucker’s agent can at least go look for those deals. The question is if one is out there.

Mentions
PJ Tucker.png P.J. Tucker Los Angeles Clippers Primary Logo Los Angeles Clippers