Rockets vs. Clippers Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 9

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Preview

The Houston Rockets (52-27) and Los Angeles Clippers (47-32) are all set to square off from Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

The Rockets have clinched the No.2 seed, while the Clippers look to avoid falling in a play in position.

It’s unknown if the Rockets will rest today, however. With their team playing such great basketball, it’s hard to trust taking the Clippers at any number.

The Rockets are currently 23-15 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Clippers have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rockets vs. Clippers live today



Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 10:30PM EST

10:30PM EST Site: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome City: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Rockets vs. Clippers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Rockets (+260), Clippers (-324)

Spread: Clippers -8

Over/Under: 219 points

That gives the Rockets an implied team point total of 108.39, and the Clippers 112.56.



Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Rockets vs. Clippers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is suggesting Clippers or pass:

Thomas: “Betting on the team after they clinch becomes very difficult. The Rockets have been phenomenal this season and are on a pretty good run. The Clippers are the hottest team in the NBA, there’s no question about that. However, can you trust the Clippers against a red-hot Rockets team? Or can you trust that the Rockets will bench some of their starters to give them a rest? I don’t think I could trust either, so I must pass.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Rockets & Clippers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Clippers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Clippers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Rockets at +8.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Rockets at +8. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 219.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Rockets vs. Clippers on Wednesday



The Rockets have won 15 of their last 17 games

8 of the Rockets’ last 10 games have gone over the Total when they’ve had a 2-day rest advantage

The Rockets have gone 22-17 on the road against the spread this season

The Rockets have won 4 of their last 5 at Western Conference teams



