Spurs vs. Warriors Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 9

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Preview

The San Antonio Spurs (32-47) and Golden State Warriors (47-32) are all set to square off from Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Spurs have lost three straight and only won two of their last 10 games.

The Warriors continue to play great basketball. They have won seven of their last 10.

The Spurs are currently 12-26 on the road with a point differential of -3, while the Warriors have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Spurs vs. Warriors live today



Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Chase Center

Chase Center City: San Francisco, CA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Spurs vs. Warriors

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Spurs (+800), Warriors (-1389)

Spread: Warriors -15.5

Over/Under: 234 points

That gives the Spurs an implied team point total of 116.14, and the Warriors 124.23.



Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Spurs vs. Warriors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards taking Jimmy Butler under 16.5 points…

Thomas: “There’s the sense that Jimmy Butler doesn’t overexert himself in meaningless games. Not that this game doesn’t matter, but they are 17-point favorites and should cover with ease.

Butler’s shot volume has been low recently as well. He took 11 shots in his last two games combined. This should be a game where the role players feat.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Spurs & Warriors game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +15.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +15.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 234.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Spurs vs. Warriors on Wednesday



The Spurs have lost 3 straight games as an underdog

The Over is 22-17 in the Spurs’ road games this season

The Spurs have covered the Spread in 6 of their last 8 road games against the Warriors

The Spurs have covered the Spread in 6 of their last 8 road games against the Warriors



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!



Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)