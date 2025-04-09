Thunder vs. Suns Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and, best bets for April 9

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder (65-14) and Phoenix Suns (35-44) are all set to square off from Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The Suns do not control their own destiny for the No. 10 seed. They need some help from the teams around them and must win a few games to end the season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have clinched the No.1 seed.

The Thunder are currently 29-8 on the road with a point differential of 13, while the Suns have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Thunder vs. Suns live today



Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Footprint Center

Footprint Center City: Phoenix, AZ

Game odds for Thunder vs. Suns

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Thunder (-725), Suns (+513)

Spread: Thunder -12.5

Over/Under: 233 points

That gives the Thunder an implied team point total of 121.99, and the Suns 115.48.



Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Thunder vs. Suns game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is passing...

Thomas: “Thunder are sitting their starters, not worth an angle here.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Thunder & Suns game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oklahoma City Thunder at -12.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oklahoma City Thunder at -12.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 233.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Thunder vs. Suns on Wednesday



The Thunder have won 4 of their last 5 at Western Conference teams

The Suns’ last 3 home games have gone over the Total

The Thunder have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Pacific Division teams



