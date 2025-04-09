Nuggets vs. Kings Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and, best bets for April 9

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings Preview

The Denver Nuggets (47-32) and Sacramento Kings (39-40) are all set to square off from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Since firing Mike Malone a few days ago, the Nuggets are still trying to find the winning column. They are dangerously close to falling into a play-in position.

The Kings have secured a spot in the Play-in. They will finish the season as the No. 9 or No. 10 seed.

The Nuggets are currently 22-17 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Kings have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

Game details & how to watch Nuggets vs. Kings live today



Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center City: Sacramento, CA

Sacramento, CA Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Nuggets vs. Kings

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Nuggets (-123), Kings (+103)

Spread: Nuggets -1.5

Over/Under: 234 points

That gives the Nuggets an implied team point total of 117.41, and the Kings 116.63.



Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Nuggets vs. Kings game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning toward Denver Nuggets -4…

Thomas: “Denver nearly has a full squad tonight in a must-win game. The Kings are in the Play-in regardless of how their season finishes. The Nuggets are on a four game losing streak and have only won three of their last 10 games.

The sense of urgency has to come from the Nuggets tonight. They are too talented to to fall into the Play-in spot”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nuggets & Kings game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at +1.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at +1.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 234.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nuggets vs. Kings on Wednesday



The Nuggets have won four straight games against the Kings

The Nuggets’ last four games at the Kings have gone over the total

The Kings have covered the spread in their last three games against teams with winning records

The Kings have lost 7 of their last 10 games



