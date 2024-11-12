‘Welcome back home, brother.’ Warriors players share messages welcoming Klay Thompson back to Bay Area

As Steve Kerr said, someday there will be a Klay Thompson statue outside the Chase Center — he is a franchise icon.

Tonight he returns to the Bay Area in a Mavericks jersey for the first time, taking on the Warriors. Thompson will be showered with love by the Warriors fans with a pregame video, and he will have the chance to address those fans.

Before it all started, the Warriors players and coaches put together this video as a reminder of how much they love and respect him as a person — and a reminder they’re going all out to beat him.

"Welcome back home, brother."



The Warriors shared their messages to Klay Thompson upon his return to the Bay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mRJmYAhKy1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2024

It’s going to be quite the night inside Chase Center — and it should be quite the game with two of the top 10 teams in net rating in the league taking each other on (and it’s an NBA Cup game as well).