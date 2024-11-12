 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

darnaud
Veteran catcher Travis D’Arnaud signs two-year, $12 million deal to join busy Angels
Danill Medvedev
Sinner beats Fritz again in rematch of U.S. Open final; Medvedev back in contention at ATP Finals
Brian Kaplan
Diamondbacks hire pitching coach Brian Kaplan, who replaces fired Brent Strom

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btebimtnf_241112.jpg
Bet it in a minute: Commanders-Eagles on TNF
nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_henderson_241112.jpg
Unpacking Ohio State RB Henderson’s unique talents
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_241112.jpg
What’s next for van Nistelrooy after Man Utd exit?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

darnaud
Veteran catcher Travis D’Arnaud signs two-year, $12 million deal to join busy Angels
Danill Medvedev
Sinner beats Fritz again in rematch of U.S. Open final; Medvedev back in contention at ATP Finals
Brian Kaplan
Diamondbacks hire pitching coach Brian Kaplan, who replaces fired Brent Strom

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btebimtnf_241112.jpg
Bet it in a minute: Commanders-Eagles on TNF
nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_henderson_241112.jpg
Unpacking Ohio State RB Henderson’s unique talents
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_241112.jpg
What’s next for van Nistelrooy after Man Utd exit?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

‘Welcome back home, brother.’ Warriors players share messages welcoming Klay Thompson back to Bay Area

  
Published November 12, 2024 05:37 PM
Chicago Bulls v Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 06: Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the first half \V at American Airlines Center on November 06, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Getty Images

As Steve Kerr said, someday there will be a Klay Thompson statue outside the Chase Center — he is a franchise icon.

Tonight he returns to the Bay Area in a Mavericks jersey for the first time, taking on the Warriors. Thompson will be showered with love by the Warriors fans with a pregame video, and he will have the chance to address those fans.

Before it all started, the Warriors players and coaches put together this video as a reminder of how much they love and respect him as a person — and a reminder they’re going all out to beat him.

It’s going to be quite the night inside Chase Center — and it should be quite the game with two of the top 10 teams in net rating in the league taking each other on (and it’s an NBA Cup game as well).

Mentions
DAL_Thompson_Klay.jpg Klay Thompson GSW_Green_Draymond.jpg Draymond Green GSW_Curry_Stephen.jpg Stephen Curry Dallas Mavericks Primary Logo Dallas Mavericks Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors