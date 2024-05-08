 Skip navigation
Trocheck's power-play goal lifts Rangers to 4-3 win over Hurricanes in 2OT for 2-0 series lead
Trocheck’s power-play goal lifts Rangers to 4-3 win over Hurricanes in 2OT for 2-0 series lead
MLB: Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals
Ex-major league outfielder Harrison, 28, plans to walk on with Arkansas Razorbacks football
St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras
Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras breaks left forearm when hit by J.D. Martinez’s bat

Top Clips

Rory embracing the fun in golf before Wells Fargo
Rory embracing the fun in golf before Wells Fargo
HLs: PGA Works Collegiate Championship, Round 2
HLs: PGA Works Collegiate Championship, Round 2
LagunaSeca.jpg
IMSA at Laguna Seca for Motul Course de Monterey

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers
Trocheck’s power-play goal lifts Rangers to 4-3 win over Hurricanes in 2OT for 2-0 series lead
MLB: Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals
Ex-major league outfielder Harrison, 28, plans to walk on with Arkansas Razorbacks football
St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras
Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras breaks left forearm when hit by J.D. Martinez’s bat

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_lewisreport_240507__302738.jpg
Rory embracing the fun in golf before Wells Fargo
nbc_golf_pgaworkscollegiaterd2hl_240507.jpg
HLs: PGA Works Collegiate Championship, Round 2
LagunaSeca.jpg
IMSA at Laguna Seca for Motul Course de Monterey

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Young Thunder look mature, sharp beating Mavericks by 22 to take Game 1

  
Published May 8, 2024 12:59 AM
Dallas Mavericks v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game One

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 07: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket during the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 07, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The knock on the Thunder coming into the playoffs — and really, all season long — is that they are too young. Critics argued they lacked the maturity and would fold in the biggest moments. Except, that didn’t happen in the regular season when 25-year-old Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played like an MVP and led them to the No. 1 seed in the West, plus the team had a top 10 clutch net rating (+10.7). It wasn’t an issue in the first round of the playoffs when the Thunder swept the Pelicans.

And it wasn’t an issue as the Thunder rolled the more experienced Luka Doncic and the Mavericks 117-95 in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

Gilgeous-Alexander looked every bit the MVP Finalist with 29 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

The Thunder now lead the series 1-0 with Game 2 Thursday night in Oklahoma City.

While the offense clicked, defense is what really won the Thunder the game — they held Doncic and Kyrie Irving to 39 points on 13-of-33 shooting (39.5%), and Dallas shot just 42.1% in the paint for the game as Chet Holmgren and the Thunder length caused the Mavericks issues.

Dallas experienced a culture shock in this game. Against the Clippers in the first round, there were players they could help off of, players who could be ignored at the arc. Oklahoma City is not that way. Their entire offensive premise is five out, Gilgeous-Alexander or Jalen Williams driving, and if the defense collapses, finding the open shooter.

Those Thunder role players hit their 3s: Lu Dort, Williams, and Holmgren were each 2-of-5 from beyond the arc, Isaiah Joe was 2-of-3, and OKC shot 45.7% from 3 as a team. One adjustment Dallas has to make in the next game is staying home on shooters and daring the Thunder guards to score over length in the paint.

Holmgren finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for OKC, while Williams struggled came on late and scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth to help Oklahoma City pull away.

