How to watch Rutgers vs Wisconsin: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 6 matchup

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) face the Wisconsin Badgers (3-1) this Saturday, October 7 on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage kicks off at 12:00 PM ET. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Rutgers vs Wisconsin Badgers Big 10 Football game.

Rutgers:

The Scarlet Knights are off to their best start through five games since making their Big Ten debut in 2014. The team picked up its fourth win last week after delivering a crushing 52-3 blow to Wagner. Junior QB Gavin Wimsatt has been leading the charge for the Scarlet Knight’s offense, which is currently averaging 30.8 points per game this season. Wimsatt, along with RB Kyle Monangai, have accounted for 15 of the team’s 20 total touchdowns this season.

Rutgers’ defense is tied for 12th in the Top 25 and is allowing just 12.8 points per game this season. According to head coach Greg Schiano the team’s mindset is focused on improvement:

“They really, really want to get better, and they are learning how to do the things that winning teams do that nobody knows about. They are learning how to sleep correctly, get their rest. They are learning how to take care of themselves from a nutrition standpoint. It’s a long season, and I just got done telling them the rest of the way, it’s Big Ten all the way and what I believe to be the best conference in the country.”

Wisconsin:

The Badgers are 3-1 after a 38-17 victory over Purdue on September 22. QB Tanner Mordecai finished with a career-high 14 rush attempts, with 44 rush yards, and 2 rush touchdowns in the win. The redshirt senior has showb that he is a dual-threat quarterback, recording 36 rush, 103 rush yards, and 4 rush touchdowns through the first 4 games this season.

Wisconsin is led by head coach Luke Fickell who became the program’s 31st head football coach last November. Fickell spent the last six seasons (2017-2022) as Cincinnati’s head coach, leading the Bearcats to a 57-18 record.

How to watch Rutgers vs Wisconsin:

When: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Where: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin Time: 12:00 PM

12:00 PM TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch Big Ten on Peacock

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football and primetime games announced to date:

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform

Sat., Oct. 7

Noon

Rutgers at Wisconsin

Peacock

Sat., Oct. 7

3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa

Peacock

Sat., Oct. 7

7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Oct. 14

Noon

Ohio State at Purdue

Peacock

Sat., Oct. 14

3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Maryland

NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 14

7:30 p.m.

No. 8 USC at No. 11 Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Oct. 28

3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at No. 11 Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 11

7:30 p.m.

Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 18

3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at No. 11 Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Fri., Nov. 24

7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field)

NBC, Peacock



The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season.

