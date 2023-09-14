 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Josh_Allen_AFC_Cover_Photo.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 2 of 2023 season
MLB: MAR 30 Braves at Nationals
Washington Nationals sign general manager Mike Rizzo to a multiyear extension
Spencer Strider
Atlanta Braves clinch 6th straight NL East title, beat Phillies 4-1 as Strider gets 17th win

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_rexreport_230913.jpg
PIF’s U.S. Subsidiary subpoenaed by U.S. Senator
nbc_berry_deebointv_230913v3.jpg
Samuel: ‘Sky is the limit’ for 49ers offense
nbc_golf_gt_majastark_230913.jpg
Stark excited for ‘nerve-racking’ Solheim Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Josh_Allen_AFC_Cover_Photo.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 2 of 2023 season
MLB: MAR 30 Braves at Nationals
Washington Nationals sign general manager Mike Rizzo to a multiyear extension
Spencer Strider
Atlanta Braves clinch 6th straight NL East title, beat Phillies 4-1 as Strider gets 17th win

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_rexreport_230913.jpg
PIF’s U.S. Subsidiary subpoenaed by U.S. Senator
nbc_berry_deebointv_230913v3.jpg
Samuel: ‘Sky is the limit’ for 49ers offense
nbc_golf_gt_majastark_230913.jpg
Stark excited for ‘nerve-racking’ Solheim Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

College Football Betting Preview Q&As Hub

  
Published September 14, 2023 12:43 AM

The college football season is in full swing, and our Rotoworld analysts are here to help you find an edge on gameday. Every Saturday at 11am ET throughout the season, you can have your questions answered live on the NBC Sports YouTube channel for the biggest matchups of the weekend, and we’re providing you with a one-stop shop for every preview.

Follow along throughout the season as every Q&A will make its way here:

Week 3 (upcoming): College Football Betting Preview Q&A: Washington-Michigan St., Tenn.-Florida & more

Week 2: College Football Betting Preview Q&A: Stanford-USC, Delaware-PSU, Texas-Alabama

Week 1: College Football Betting Preview Q&A: ECU-Michigan, WVU-PSU, Colorado-TCU and more

Week 0: College Football Betting Preview Q&A: Navy-Notre Dame, San Jose State-USC

Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11AM ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.