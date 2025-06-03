 Skip navigation
Big East Conference moving its headquarters to Manhattan’s Empire State Building

  
Published June 3, 2025 07:56 PM

NEW YORK — The Big East conference is moving its headquarters to the Empire State Building.

The league is moving from the East Side of Manhattan, where it has been for about a decade, to the 102-story Art Deco skyscraper 12 blocks away. The new office will feature almost 8,000 square feet of space and put the conference even closer to Madison Square Garden, where it has held its men’s basketball tournament for the past 43 years.

“We are very excited to move to the Empire State Building, one of the most iconic buildings in the world,” Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman said. “This move also strengthens our historic ties to New York City and further positions our conference at the center of the sports, business, and media worlds.”