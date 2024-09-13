Top Five NFL Injuries and Contingency Plans for Week 2

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique) @ New England Patriots

Date/Time: Sunday, 1:00 pm ET

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III failed to practice on both Wednesday and Thursday after suffering a Week 1 oblique strain of unknown severity, his fourth recorded core muscle injury. Walker’s relevant injury history includes two Grade 1 inguinal groin strains (August 12th, 2022 and July 26th, 2023), the first of which required surgery, and a Grade 1 oblique strain (November 19th, 2023). Seahawks second-year, No. 2 running back Zach Charbonnet should be 100.0 percent rostered in 10- and 12-team leagues.

Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) Edwin Porras’ explains core muscle injury nuances in the most recent episode of The Injury [PRO]ne Podcast. While the injury is manageable, a recurrence is possible and Walker is not guaranteed to suit up in Week 2.

The Seahawks’ 47.4% run-play rate on plays with a sub-eight-point score differential ranks sixth-highest among NFL teams in Week 1, per PFF. Charbonnet (42 targets) is one of 34 NFL running backs to earn at least 40 targets since Week 1, 2023 despite playing a limited offensive role. His 0.84 yards per route run (YPRR) ranks 28th among qualifying running backs and adequately reflects his moderate explosiveness, though Charbonnet possesses the requisite dual-threat skill set to return fill-in RB2 value against most defenses if Walker sits. He’s likely a high-end RB3 against New England. For context, Walker boasts a 1.24 YPRR average on 36 targets during the same time span.

New York Giants WR Malik Nabers (knee) @ Washington Commanders

Date/Time: Sunday, 1:00 pm ET

New York Giants first-round rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers was added to Thursday’s injury report as a limited participant, reportedly dealing with a knee injury. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan assuages concerns, saying “[Nabers’] leg tightened during practice. Seems to be OK. See how it feels tomorrow.” USA Today’s Art Stapleton generally affirmed Raanan’s conclusion, adding “Not sensing much concern regarding… Nabers’ status right now… Sounds like they just cut back on [his] typical number of reps today due to some soreness, so being proactive with a very important player.”

Fantasy managers should expect Nabers to be active and play efficiently, given Raanan and Stapleton’s reporting.

Should Nabers be downgraded to a Did Not Participate designation on Friday, slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson would be a viable WR3 fill-in. Robinson logged an 80.9 percent slot rate in Week 1, tying for both the third-most total targets (11) and third-most first-read targets (eight) among NFL wide receivers. He notably forced two missed tackles on a 14-yard rushing attempt. Robinson is a WR4 if Nabers is active.

The Washington Commanders’ Week 1 slot receiver coverage unit allowed the fourth-most yards per coverage snap (13.00) and tied for the second-highest explosive pass plays allowed rate (40.0%).

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (calf strain & Achilles tendinitis) @ Minnesota Vikings

Date/Time: Sunday, 1:00 pm ET

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan affirmed running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with Achilles tendinitis on top of a calf strain, saying “It’s not just the calf, it’s the Achilles, and the Achilles is tendinitis, and that stuff comes and goes.” Last week’s Top Five Injuries and Contingency Plans for Week 1 attempted to prepare fantasy football managers for the possibility that this was a recurrence from the 2023 season and not an isolated issue.

The injury’s season-to-season recurrence clarifies No. 2 running back Jordan Mason’s status as an absolute must-hold fantasy football asset. Fantasy football managers who currently roster Mason should only consider trading him away if offered true RB1-value in exchange. McCaffrey’s injury can be successfully managed in-season with responsible load management, which likely gives Mason matchup-based flex appeal and/or routine RB2 utilization for Zero RB roster constructions.

Mason is a locked-in RB1 whenever McCaffrey is sidelined. Mason finished as Week 1’s overall PPR RB5, totaling 147 rushing yards and one touchdown on 28 rushing attempts while adding a five-yard reception on one target. He averaged 0.32 missed tackles forced (nine total) per rushing attempt, the eighth-most among 34 NFL running backs with at least 10 rushing attempts.

Indianapolis Colts WR Josh Downs (high-ankle sprain) @ Green Bay Packers

Date/Time: Sunday, 1:00 pm ET

Indianapolis Colts slot receiver Josh Downs logged consecutive limited participant designations to begin the week, practicing for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain on August 7th. The Colts’ medical staff handled the injury responsibly by allowing Downs ample rehabilitation time and although he is not guaranteed to suit up this week, he has strong odds of delivering an efficient performance whenever he does.

Per DPT Adam Hutchison’s 2023 Injury Report , wide receivers who remain sidelined for at least three weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain average a 10.0 percent increase over their season-long per-game average. Wide receivers who return in less than three weeks average a 17.0 percent decrease.

If active, Downs benefits from facing Green Bay Packers slot cornerback Keisean Nixon, who continues to struggle in his interior coverage role. Among 31 NFL slot defensive backs with at least 15 slot-coverage snaps, Nixon allowed the fifth-most yards per coverage snap (1.58) and ties for the 10th-highest explosive pass plays allowed rate (3.9 percent).

Both Adonai Mitchell and Alec Pierce are reasonable boom-bust flex options if Downs is inactive.

Chicago Bears WRs Rome Odunze (MCL) and Keenan Allen (heel) @ Houston Texans

Date/Time: Sunday, 8:20 pm ET

Chicago Bears first-round rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze suffered a confirmed Grade 1 knee sprain, likely to his MCL . Fantasy football managers should expect him to miss at least one week.

As discussed in Top Five Injuries and Contingency Plans for Week 1 , veteran slot receiver Keenan Allen may be dealing with a recurring heel injury from the 2023 season. He failed to practice on both Wednesday and Thursday this week, jeopardizing his Week 2 availability. If he practices on Friday, fantasy football managers should start Allen with cautious optimism. The coaching staff may simply be handling the 32-year-old player’s activity with extreme caution.

Allen’s target-earning ability remains elite; his 30.8 percent target rate ties for seventh among 20 NFL wide receivers with at least eight Week 1 targets. His paltry 1.12 YPRR is likely tied to his uncharacteristic 20.0 percent drop rate. Allen averaged just a 3.1 percent drop rate over the last two seasons.

Fantasy football managers are strongly advised to look elsewhere for a contingency option, though tight end Gerald Everett could be considered as a desperation-pivot plan in 14-team leagues or as a contrarian DFS option. Everett’s 21 receiving snaps comfortably led fellow tight end Cole Kmet’s 12.