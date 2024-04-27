 Skip navigation
Zurich Classic of New Orleans final-round tee times and pairings
Zurich Classic of New Orleans final-round tee times and pairings
Scott McLaughlin Barber IndyCar pole.jpg
IndyCar Barber starting lineup: Team Penske has front row of Scott McLaughlin, Will Power after 'rough week'
Gabby Douglas
Gabby Douglas competes in first gymnastics meet since 2016 Olympics

nbc_pl_plupdate_240427.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool's title hopes fade in draw
nbc_pl_chepochettinointv_240427.jpg
Pochettino sounds off on VAR decision v. Villa
nbc_pl_chevsavlhls_240427.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 35

NFLIndianapolis ColtsJonah Laulu

Jonah
Laulu

Chris Ballard: Negative reports about Adonai Mitchell were BS
The Colts were able to draft wide receiver Adonai Mitchell with the 52nd overall pick on Friday night, which was later than Mitchell would have liked to come off the board after a productive season at Texas.
Adonai Mitchell on being the 11th WR selected: I’m just kinda pissed
Analyzing Mitchell’s fantasy impact on Richardson
Adonai Mitchell goes to Colts at No. 52
Panthers trade up to No. 46, select RB Jonathon Brooks
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
Latu becomes first defender off the board