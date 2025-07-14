Lane Kiffin: College or NFL, I think Nick Saban will be back

Nick Saban’s Alabama tenure came to an end last offseason when the seven-time National Champion head coach elected to retire.

But one of Saban’s former assistants thinks the 73-year-old Saban will make his way back to a sideline at some point.

Speaking to reporters at SEC Media Days on Monday, current Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was asked if he would hire Saban if his former boss wanted back in the game.

“He’s not going to need me to hire him,” Kiffin said, via Sam Hutchens of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. “I don’t think he’s done. I think he’ll be back. Whether that’s college or NFL, I think he’ll be back.”

Kiffin worked under Saban at Alabama from 2014-2016 as the program’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The two won a National Championship together to cap the 2015 season.

Saban was famously the Dolphins head coach from 2005-2006 before taking the Alabama job. His other NFL experience came as the Houston Oilers defensive backs coach from 1988-1898 and the Browns’ defensive coordinator under Bill Belichick from 1991-1994.

Kiffin was the Raiders coach from 2007-2008, lasting just four games into his second season before he was fired.