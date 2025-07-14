Raiders waive QB Carter Bradley

The Raiders did a little pre-training camp roster trimming on Monday.

They announced that they have waived quarterback Carter Bradley. There was no corresponding move, so there’s an open spot on the 90-man roster in Vegas.

Bradley, who is the son of former Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley, played at Toledo and South Alabama before going undrafted in 2024. He spent most of the season on the practice squad before finishing the year on the active roster, but did not appear in any regular season games.

Geno Smith, Aidan O’Connell, and sixth-round pick Cam Miller are the remaining quarterbacks on the roster for the Raiders. Sixth-round pick Tommy Mellot is listed as a receiver, but played quarterback at Montana State.