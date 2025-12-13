 Skip navigation
Philip Rivers to start for the Colts on Sunday

  
Published December 13, 2025 11:40 AM

Philip Rivers’ made an unexpected return to the NFL this week and he is set to be in the starting lineup for the Colts for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

According to multiple reports, Rivers will be activated from the practice squad so he can quarterback the Colts in a game they need to win to improve their chances of making the playoffs. Rivers signed with the Colts after a Monday workout that was arranged in the wake of Daniel Jones’ season-ending torn Achilles last Sunday.

Rivers last appeared in an NFL game for the Colts in the wild card round of the 2020 playoffs. His return to active duty means that he will no longer be eligible to be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year and will have to wait another five years after his final appearance in order to become eligible again.

The Colts opened the season 7-1, but they’ve lost four of their last five to slip out of playoff position in the AFC. If Rivers is able to guide them back into the playoffs, it will make for one of the more improbable twists to an NFL season in quite some time.