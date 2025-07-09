Eli Manning taps out of buying a piece of the Giants, calling it “too expensive”

The Giants are selling 10 percent of the team. The player for whom the number 10 had been retired was interested in making a purchase.

Now? Not.

“Basically, it’s too expensive for me,” Eli Manning told CNBC Sport. “These numbers are getting very big. . . . A one-percent stake of something valued at $10 billion — it turns into a very big number.”

Eli also pointed out that the purchase would create “a lot of conflicts” with other things he does, including his broadcasting gig at ESPN.

His nemesis, Tom Brady, could have helped Eli navigate those conflicts. (Of course, Brady just ignores them.)

Speaking of Brady, the fact that the Giants wouldn’t give a two-time Super Bowl winner a sweetheart deal underscores the cool-friend discount Brady got from Raiders owner Mark Davis. Brady bought his piece of a team he never played for at an embarrassingly low $3.5 billion valuation — roughly a third of the number Eli floated.