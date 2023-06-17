Skip navigation
NFL
Carolina Panthers
Josh Hingst
JH
Josh
Hingst
Panthers set to hire Josh Hingst as strength and conditioning coach
The Panthers are making a change at the top of their strength and conditioning department.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Josh Hingst
CAR
Coaching Staff
Panthers hire Josh Hingst as strength coach
Marty Hurney no longer is with the Commanders
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Cam Newton calls his “locker room of losers” remark “aggressive but true”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Longtime Panthers LS JJ Jansen re-signs with team
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
2024-25 NFL season recap: Final review and analysis for all 32 teams by RotoPat
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
Other Panthers speak out against Cam Newton’s “loser” talk
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Smith Sr. ‘very disappointed’ by Newton’s comments
