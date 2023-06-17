 Skip navigation
NFLCarolina PanthersJosh Hingst

Josh
Hingst

NFL: JAN 05 Panthers at Falcons
Panthers set to hire Josh Hingst as strength and conditioning coach
The Panthers are making a change at the top of their strength and conditioning department.
Marty Hurney no longer is with the Commanders
Cam Newton calls his “locker room of losers” remark “aggressive but true”
Longtime Panthers LS JJ Jansen re-signs with team
2024-25 NFL season recap: Final review and analysis for all 32 teams by RotoPat
Other Panthers speak out against Cam Newton’s “loser” talk
Smith Sr. ‘very disappointed’ by Newton’s comments