Panthers shutout Falcons 30-0

The Falcons could have been 2-0 entering today. They were 1-1.

They didn’t show up on Sunday in Carolina.

The Panthers dominated the Falcons from start to finish, shutting them out 30-0 in an embarrassing showing for the visitors. Both teams now are 1-2.

Atlanta self-destructed with two missed field goals, two interceptions, including a pick-six, a lost fumble and two missed fourth downs. It was ugly.

The Falcons outgained the Panthers 333 to 224, but Michael Penix was 18-of-36 for 172 yards and two interceptions. He was replaced by Kirk Cousins in the fourth quarter when the game got out of hand. Cousins was 5-of-7 for 29 yards.

A week after the Falcons moved on from long-time kicker Younghoe Koo, Parker Romo missed a 49-yard field goal wide right and a 55-yard try wide left.

The Falcons trailed 10-0 at halftime.

On their second snap of the third quarter, the Falcons fell further behind when Penix tried to dump off the ball to Bijan Robinson. Instead, cornerback Chau Smith-Wade stepped in front of Robinson for a 13-yard walk-in touchdown.

Robinson had 13 carries for 72 yards and caught five passes for 39 yards.

Bryce Young went 16-of-24 for 121 yards, and Chuba Hubbard ran for 73 yards on 17 carries.