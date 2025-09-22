 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley defends decision to pay American players
Ryder Cup Preview - Monday September 22nd
Inspiring threads: Why the European Ryder Cup team is wearing salmon polos
Ryder Cup Preview - Monday September 22nd
U.S. captain Keegan Bradley has thought about playing Ryder Cup ‘every second’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_rydercupcompelling_250922.jpg
Why is the Ryder Cup so compelling?
nbc_golf_livefrom_captains_250922.jpg
Bradley puts ‘good spin’ on Ryder Cup pay question
nbc_ffhh_rwlarphiv2_250922.jpg
Did Eagles pass game restore confidence vs. Rams?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley defends decision to pay American players
Ryder Cup Preview - Monday September 22nd
Inspiring threads: Why the European Ryder Cup team is wearing salmon polos
Ryder Cup Preview - Monday September 22nd
U.S. captain Keegan Bradley has thought about playing Ryder Cup ‘every second’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_rydercupcompelling_250922.jpg
Why is the Ryder Cup so compelling?
nbc_golf_livefrom_captains_250922.jpg
Bradley puts ‘good spin’ on Ryder Cup pay question
nbc_ffhh_rwlarphiv2_250922.jpg
Did Eagles pass game restore confidence vs. Rams?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Wagner analyzes risks, rewards at Bethpage Black

September 22, 2025 05:05 PM
Johnson Wagner expects we'll see "a lot of birdies" as he explores Bethpage Black ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_livefrom_rydercupcompelling_250922.jpg
09:02
Why is the Ryder Cup so compelling?
nbc_golf_livefrom_captains_250922.jpg
23:44
Bradley puts ‘good spin’ on Ryder Cup pay question
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_morikawa_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Collin Morikawa
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_young.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Cameron Young
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_schauffele_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Xander Schauffele
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_henley_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Russell Henley
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_cantlay_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Patrick Cantlay
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_english_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Harris English
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_griffin_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Ben Griffin
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_thomas_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Justin Thomas
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_spaun_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: J.J. Spaun
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_burns_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Sam Burns
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_scheffler_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Scottie Scheffler

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_rwlarphiv2_250922.jpg
10:44
Did Eagles pass game restore confidence vs. Rams?
nbc_ffhh_cinminv2_250922.jpg
09:35
Assessing panic meter for Bengals offense
nbc_wnba_wilsonmvp_250922.jpg
15:19
Wilson’s fourth MVP a ‘testament to her greatness’
nbc_wnba_semifinals_250922.jpg
11:23
Aces had ‘no answers’ for Fever in Game 1 loss
nbc_wnba_dpoy_250922.jpg
14:49
Wilson, Smith ‘both deserving’ of co-DPOY honors
ceedee_mpx.jpg
01:31
Lamb’s injury boosts other Cowboys’ fantasy value
nbc_roto_mikeevans_250922.jpg
01:31
Bucs believe Evans is not out long-term
nbc_ffhh_dalchi_v2_250922.jpg
04:03
Stock up on Williams, Bears offense
nbc_roto_conner_250922.jpg
01:20
‘Wheels up’ for Benson with Conner out for season
nbc_roto_hurts_250922.jpg
01:24
Eagles’ passing game remains dependent on opponent
nbc_bwoa_dylanbeardclip2_250922.jpg
03:31
What Beard found in himself during special journey
nbc_bwoa_dylanbeardclip1_250922.jpg
02:36
Beard discusses how HBCU experience shaped him
nbc_roto_brandonwoodruff_250922.jpg
01:25
Brewers’ rotation takes hit with Woodruff’s injury
nbc_ffhh_weekend_250922.jpg
06:57
Skattebo, Mariota thrive, Jeanty flails in Week 3
nbc_roto_pablolopez_250922.jpg
01:17
Lopez’s fantasy future unclear following injury
nbc_ffhh_dratkings_250922.jpg
01:20
Best bets for ‘electric’ Lions-Ravens matchup
hampton.jpg
12:01
Hampton ‘a borderline RB1’ after big day vs. DEN
nbc_dps_steveyounginterview_250922.jpg
18:22
Young: Lamar could become best player of all time
nbc_dps_nflweek3recap_250922.jpg
10:26
Recapping a wild NFL Week 3 Sunday
florio_dps_mpx.jpg
18:04
‘Wind is blowing’ toward tush push ban in 2026
nbc_ffhh_houjax_250922.jpg
06:18
Jaguars’ offensive struggles reflect on Lawrence
nbc_csu_bengalsv2_250922.jpg
02:47
Simms: Bengals’ Taylor ‘deserves to have a job’
nbc_pl_2robsnewars_250922.jpg
02:52
Arsenal lineup will be ‘fascinating’ v. Newcastle
nbc_csu_chargers_250922.jpg
04:35
Herbert becoming ‘elite’ as LAC’s grit impresses
nbc_pl_2robtzclip_250922.jpg
01:42
Is Arteta ‘overthinking things’ in big matches?
dabo.jpg
15:07
Clemson’s mentality is not breeding consistency
nbc_bte_saintsvsbills_250922.jpg
01:30
Pick Buffalo to cover vs. New Orleans
nbc_roto_btevikingssteelers_250922.jpg
01:48
Steelers the side in Dublin matchup with Vikings
nbc_roto_btecommandersfalcons_250922.jpg
01:40
Expect Commanders to cover spread against Falcons
nbc_pft_colts_250922.jpg
08:01
Colts are ‘for real’ after dismantling Titans