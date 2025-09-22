 Skip navigation
Report: Panthers TE Ja’Tavion Sanders to miss multiple weeks with high-ankle sprain

  
Published September 22, 2025 04:10 PM

The Panthers got their first win of the season on Sunday, but they also reportedly lost tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders for a while.

Sanders injured his ankle during the fourth quarter of Carolina’s 30-0 win over the Falcons. Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that tests showed Sanders suffered a high-ankle sprain and is set to miss multiple weeks as a result.

Sanders had two catches for 11 yards in Sunday’s win. He has 11 catches for 92 yards so far this season.

Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans also saw time at tight end in Week 3. James Mitchell was inactive for the game and has not appeared in a game this year.