Top News

nbc_smx_250recap_250921.jpg
SMX 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Las Vegas: Jo Shimoda crowned SMX Champion
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Fran Brown
ACC fines, reprimands Syracuse for feigning injuries in 34-21 upset win over Clemson
Joey McGuire
No. 12 Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire says his team’s ascent is fueled by love, not money

Top Clips

nbc_roto_brandonwoodruff_250922.jpg
Brewers’ rotation takes hit with Woodruff’s injury
nbc_ffhh_weekend_250922.jpg
Skattebo, Mariota thrive, Jeanty flails in Week 3
nbc_roto_pablolopez_250922.jpg
Lopez’s fantasy future unclear following injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Recapping a wild NFL Week 3 Sunday

September 22, 2025 01:37 PM
Dan Patrick recaps a wild NFL Week 3 Sunday with blocked kicks, dramatic endings, bad beats, upsets and much more.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_steveyounginterview_250922.jpg
18:22
Young: Lamar could become best player of all time
florio_dps_mpx.jpg
18:04
‘Wind is blowing’ toward tush push ban in 2026
dabo.jpg
15:07
Clemson’s mentality is not breeding consistency
nbc_dps_devinmccourtyinterview_250919.jpg
10:11
NFL Week 3 preview: KC faces ‘must win,’ LAC rises
mpx_dolphins.jpg
08:49
Tua, McDaniel should both ‘be on the hot seat’
McDanielDPSLeBatard.jpg
09:23
McDaniel and Dolphins have a ‘structural problem’
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_250918.jpg
18:32
Daniel: Offensive line woes still plaguing Chiefs
nbc_dps_dponthebears_250918.jpg
05:44
Should Johnson have called out players publicly?
nbc_dps_foxworthintv_250918.jpg
12:41
Foxworth: ‘Everybody is paranoid’ in the NFL
nbc_dps_tnf_250918.jpg
03:34
Patrick to Dolphins: ‘Clean up your mess’
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250917.jpg
19:04
Tucker has ‘significant concerns’ about Williams
nbc_dps_deanblandino_250916.jpg
11:06
Blandino explains his issues with the Tush Push
nbc_dps_garymyersinterview_250916.jpg
14:05
Debating Brady, Belichick’s impact on Pats dynasty
nbc_dps_tombrady_250916.jpg
11:59
Brady in LV booth is ‘direct conflict of interest’
nbc_dps_ejmanuelinterview_250915.jpg
10:40
Manuel: Notre Dame facing tough battle to make CFP
nbc_dps_nflweek2recap_250915.jpg
13:47
Week 2 takeaways: Should Bengals go after Cousins?
eagles_tush_push.jpg
15:08
Cowher: Eagles’ tush push is ‘not a football play’
nbc_dps_packerscommandersrecap_250912.jpg
06:24
GB has ‘everyone’s attention’ after 2-0 start
nbc_dps_hermedwards_250912.jpg
13:16
Edwards compares Parsons to L.T.
nbc_dps_miketrout_250912.jpg
05:10
Will Trout become a forgotten legend?
nbc_dps_johnkuhn_250912.jpg
09:13
Kuhn: Packers are the best team in the NFL
nbc_dps_derekcarrinterview_250911.jpg
13:04
Carr: NFL players hate Thursday Night Football
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_250911.jpg
17:22
Wright more worried about Lions than Chiefs
nbc_dps_davidcarrinterview_250911.jpg
17:31
Carr: Colts’ Jones ‘looked like Peyton’ in Week 1
nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_250911.jpg
16:51
Breaking down Williams’ struggles vs. Vikings
nbc_dps_vikingsbearsrecap_250909.jpg
07:53
McCarthy ‘is a winner’, shows composure in debut
nbc_dps_sethwickershaminterview_250909.jpg
13:33
Wickersham: Namath the most important QB ever
nbc_dps_nflweek1recapv2_250908.jpg
14:17
NFL Week 1: Bills comeback, Jones’ performance
micah.jpg
13:50
Gonzalez: Packers look like a Super Bowl team
nbc_dps_micahparsons_250908.jpg
04:57
Parsons impacts game like all-time greats

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_brandonwoodruff_250922.jpg
01:25
Brewers’ rotation takes hit with Woodruff’s injury
nbc_ffhh_weekend_250922.jpg
06:57
Skattebo, Mariota thrive, Jeanty flails in Week 3
nbc_roto_pablolopez_250922.jpg
01:17
Lopez’s fantasy future unclear following injury
nbc_ffhh_dratkings_250922.jpg
01:20
Best bets for ‘electric’ Lions-Ravens matchup
hampton.jpg
12:01
Hampton ‘a borderline RB1’ after big day vs. DEN
nbc_ffhh_houjax_250922.jpg
06:18
Jaguars’ offensive struggles reflect on Lawrence
nbc_csu_bengalsv2_250922.jpg
02:47
Simms: Bengals’ Taylor ‘deserves to have a job’
nbc_pl_2robsnewars_250922.jpg
02:52
Arsenal lineup will be ‘fascinating’ v. Newcastle
nbc_csu_chargers_250922.jpg
04:35
Herbert becoming ‘elite’ as LAC’s grit impresses
nbc_pl_2robtzclip_250922.jpg
01:42
Is Arteta ‘overthinking things’ in big matches?
nbc_bte_saintsvsbills_250922.jpg
01:30
Pick Buffalo to cover vs. New Orleans
nbc_roto_btevikingssteelers_250922.jpg
01:48
Steelers the side in Dublin matchup with Vikings
nbc_roto_btecommandersfalcons_250922.jpg
01:40
Expect Commanders to cover spread against Falcons
nbc_pft_colts_250922.jpg
08:01
Colts are ‘for real’ after dismantling Titans
nbc_pft_week3_250922.jpg
10:44
NFL Week 3 superlatives: Backup QBs, Rodgers
aj_brown_thumbnail.jpg
02:10
Browns’ reemergence in Eagles offense key vs. Bucs
nbc_roto_btetitanstexans_250922.jpg
02:06
‘Now or never’ for Titans against Texans
nbc_roto_bteseahawkscardinals_250922.jpg
01:56
Seahawks a ‘clear’ favorite over the Cardinals
nbc_csu_browns_250922.jpg
03:43
Browns ‘got something going’ after Packers win
nbc_cfb_pennstfanpredictions_250922.jpg
02:11
Penn State fans carry big hopes into Oregon game
nbc_pft_bigdom_250922.jpg
01:54
Eagles’ ‘Big Dom’ fined for texting violation
nbc_pft_browns_packers_250922.jpg
05:47
Browns defense dominates Packers in Week 3 shocker
nbc_pft_replay_250922.jpg
03:54
Replay assist needs more transparency, consistency
nbc_pft_ramstakeaways_250922.jpg
04:28
How will McVay handle ‘demoralizing’ loss to PHI?
nbc_pft_bears_cowboys_250922.jpg
02:29
Bears handled pressure like pros against Cowboys
nbc_pft_eaglesramsv2_250922.jpg
15:40
Eagles comeback win shows ‘championship demeanor’
nbc_pft_chiefs_giants_win_250922.jpg
02:00
Chiefs look ‘frustrated’ despite defeating Giants
nbc_pft_steelers_patriots_defense_250922.jpg
02:06
Steelers ‘opportunistic’ despite being outplayed
nbc_pft_jags_texans_stroud_250922.jpg
03:47
‘Red alert’ for Texans after loss to Jaguars
nbc_pft_falcons_jags_penix_250921v2.jpg
04:18
Falcons ‘did not show up’ in shutout vs. Panthers