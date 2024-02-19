Skip navigation
NFL
NFL
Los Angeles Rams
Nate Scheelhaase
NS
Nate
Scheelhaase
Report: Rams to hire Dave Ragone as quarterbacks coach
The Rams are hiring former Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone as their quarterbacks coach, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Dave Ragone
LAR
Offensive Coordinator
Rams hire Dave Ragone as QBs coach
Report: Rams agree to hire Iowa State OC Nate Scheelhaase as pass game specialist
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Close Ad