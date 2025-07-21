Kobie Turner: We definitely have Week 3 game against Eagles circled

The Rams only made it to the divisional round of the playoffs last season, but they came closer to knocking off the Eagles than any of their other postseason opponents.

They had the ball in the Eagles’ red zone down six points in the final minute and saw their hopes of pulling out a win evaporate thanks to Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter’s sack and pressure on their final two offensive plays of the game.

It’s been six months since that game, but Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner said on NFL Network that it is still resonating with his team as they look ahead to an early season matchup with the reigning champs.

“I’ve had that loss in the back of my mind for a while,” Turner said. “Obviously, it’s on to a new season and on to continue to progress, but I definitely have — I believe it’s Week 3 — circled. I mean, even in the individual training right now, we’re breaking down, ‘OK, this is how some of the guys, some of the offensive linemen for the Eagles, this is how they block, and this is how we’re going to defeat that.’”

A September win doesn’t guarantee anything come the end of the season, but beating the Eagles would mark the Rams as a team equipped with what it takes to contend in the NFC this season.