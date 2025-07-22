Entering last year of rookie deal, Kyren Williams reports for training camp

Though Kyren Williams and the Rams have been discussing a potential new contract, the running back won’t stay away from training camp.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, Williams has reported with the Rams’ other veterans on Tuesday.

Williams, who turns 25 at the end of next month, is entering the last year of his rookie deal. Last season, he rushed for 1,299 yards with 14 touchdowns. He also caught 34 passes for 182 yards with two TDs. He then rushed for 182 yards and caught four passes for 15 yards with a TD in Los Angeles’ two postseason games.

Earlier this offseason, head coach Sean McVay noted there had been “positive progress” on a potential extension with Williams. The running back himself noted he was “feeling good” about a new deal eventually coming to pass.

In his three seasons, Williams has averaged 4.5 yards a carry to reach 2,582 yards in 38 games. He’s rushed for 26 touchdowns. Williams has also caught 75 career passes for 464 yards with five TDs.