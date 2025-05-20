Kyren Williams “feeling good” about eventual extension with the Rams

Rams General Manager Les Snead said in March that the team would like to “engineer a long-term partnership” with running back Kyren Williams, but made no promises that it would come before the start of Williams’s fourth NFL season.

While there have been talks about such a deal since Snead’s comments, nothing has come together with the team set to start the OTA portion of their offseason program. That’s not something that Williams appears to be sweating, however.

Williams said this week that he is “feeling good” about where things stand with the Rams and he remains confident that his run with the team will go on beyond the 2025 season.

“I know with time it’s going to happen. . . . I would love for it to get done so I can take care of my family and the loved ones that helped me get here,” Williams said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “I’ve always got trust in God. Whether it happens now or I play out the season, I know it’s going to happen eventually. And so, time will tell. I just know I’ve got to do what I need to do each and every single day to make sure that it does happen in my favor.”

The Rams have drafted running backs the last two years and it’s not a sure thing that they will see eye to eye with Williams about the scope of a new contract. Williams had 2,831 yards from scrimmage and 31 total touchdowns in those campaigns and another year at that level should ensure someone wants to pay him for the next stage of his career.