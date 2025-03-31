 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chrisballard_250331.jpg
Ballard hopeful competition elevates Colts QBs
nbc_pft_bradholmes_250331.jpg
Holmes: Lions will always be ‘built on grit’
nbc_pft_mcvayint_250331.jpg
McVay feels ‘rejuvenated’ with Rams

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chrisballard_250331.jpg
Ballard hopeful competition elevates Colts QBs
nbc_pft_bradholmes_250331.jpg
Holmes: Lions will always be ‘built on grit’
nbc_pft_mcvayint_250331.jpg
McVay feels ‘rejuvenated’ with Rams

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Les Snead: We definitely want a long-term partnership with Kyren Williams

  
Published March 31, 2025 04:37 PM

Now through his third season, Rams running back Kyren Williams is eligible for a contract extension.

General Manager Les Snead told reporters at the annual league meeting on Monday that he’d like to see that happen.

The Rams have met with Williams’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, in Florida over the last few days. While the two sides don’t appear close to a deal yet, Los Angeles would like one to come to fruition.

“[W]e would definitely like to engineer a long-term partnership with Kyren,” Snead said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. “Kyren’s a great human, we all want this to work out. It’s just, can we agree upon a contract where we both feel like [it] is a win-win moving forward?

“And if it doesn’t happen this year, it doesn’t mean that Kyren’s not going to be a part [of the Rams] next year. It doesn’t mean we don’t do something a year from now.”

A fifth-round pick in 2022, Williams has become one of the NFL’s most productive backs over the last two years. He rushed for 1,144 yards with 12 touchdowns in 12 games in 2023 — leading the league with 95.3 yards per game. He then tallied 1,299 yards with 14 touchdowns in 2024, adding 34 catches for 182 yards with two TDs.

He also had 182 yards on 35 carries plus four receptions for 15 yards with a TD in two postseason games.

Williams has one more year on his rookie contract and is currently slated to become an unrestricted free agent next March.