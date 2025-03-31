Les Snead: We definitely want a long-term partnership with Kyren Williams

Now through his third season, Rams running back Kyren Williams is eligible for a contract extension.

General Manager Les Snead told reporters at the annual league meeting on Monday that he’d like to see that happen.

The Rams have met with Williams’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, in Florida over the last few days. While the two sides don’t appear close to a deal yet, Los Angeles would like one to come to fruition.

“[W]e would definitely like to engineer a long-term partnership with Kyren,” Snead said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. “Kyren’s a great human, we all want this to work out. It’s just, can we agree upon a contract where we both feel like [it] is a win-win moving forward?

“And if it doesn’t happen this year, it doesn’t mean that Kyren’s not going to be a part [of the Rams] next year. It doesn’t mean we don’t do something a year from now.”

A fifth-round pick in 2022, Williams has become one of the NFL’s most productive backs over the last two years. He rushed for 1,144 yards with 12 touchdowns in 12 games in 2023 — leading the league with 95.3 yards per game. He then tallied 1,299 yards with 14 touchdowns in 2024, adding 34 catches for 182 yards with two TDs.

He also had 182 yards on 35 carries plus four receptions for 15 yards with a TD in two postseason games.

Williams has one more year on his rookie contract and is currently slated to become an unrestricted free agent next March.