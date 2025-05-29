 Skip navigation
Sean McVay: There’s been positive progress on a Kyren Williams extension

  
Published May 29, 2025 03:57 PM

Throughout the offseason, Rams General Manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have expressed an interest in extending running back Kyren Williams’ contract.

A fifth-round pick in 2022, Williams is entering the final year of his rookie deal. He said recently that he knows with time, he’ll be able to reach a new deal with the club.

On Wednesday, McVay told reporters that the two sides have been making progress on a deal.

“Yeah, I think first of all, [agent] Drew [Rosenhaus] been outstanding,” McVay said in his press conference. “I think the dialogue has been really healthy and the one thing about these negotiations is trying to be able to figure out, alright, where is that? That line that fits what everybody wants to be able to get done. And we all know how much we love Kyren. Drew’s got a responsibility. I think his communication’s been excellent, and Kyren has been the same stud that we know, great demeanor, great willingness to come out here to work, to be able to get better. He’s been great in terms of our communication.

“It means a lot just because you don’t minimize those things are real and those are real things that guys have to navigate. You want to make sure that you’re asking the right questions, giving them opportunities to be able to give you that feedback, and just keep the communication lines open. Hopefully, we’ll see where this goes, but I think it’s been really healthy and positive progress for sure.”

In three seasons, Williams has rushed for 2,582 yards with 26 touchdowns and caught 75 passes for 464 yards with five TDs. Last season, Williams recorded 1,299 yards with 14 touchdowns on the ground and 34 receptions for 182 yards with two scores.