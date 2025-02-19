 Skip navigation
Report: Rams promote Nate Scheelhaase to passing game coordinator

  
Published February 18, 2025 09:01 PM

The Rams have promoted Nate Scheelhaase to passing game coordinator, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Scheelhaase received multiple interviews for offensive coordinator jobs but is staying put with increased responsibilities in Los Angeles.

Scheelhaase began has NFL career last season, joining Sean McVay’s staff as offensive assistant/pass game specialist. The 2024 Rams finished 10th in passing yards per game (227.5).

Scheelhaase joined the Rams after spending six seasons at Iowa State. He wrapped up his time with the Cyclones as the school’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.