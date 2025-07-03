Cleveland pitcher Luis Ortiz faces MLB gambling inquiry

Another day, another gambling scandal.

That’s the recent vibe as it relates to big-time sports and big-time legal problems.

Days after it came to light that Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley is under federal investigation for gambling, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports that Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz is under investigation by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s rules regarding sports gambling. Ortiz has been placed on “non-disciplinary paid leave,” through July 17.

The duration of the paid leave was negotiated by Major League Baseball and the MLBPA. It could be extended.

Ortiz, 26, had been scheduled to start Thursday night’s game against the Cubs. He was traded by the Pirates to the Guardians before the season, after spending three years on the Pittsburgh roster.

There are, to date, no details as to how, when, and why the MLB’s gambling policies were violated.

Both the NBA and MLB have had multiple gambling scandals in recent years. The NFL has managed to avoid it. So far.