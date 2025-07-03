 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

ohiogovernor.jpg
Ohio governor signs budget for new Browns stadium
nbc_pft_steelers_favorite_250702.jpg
Steelers favored in six out of 17 games in 2025
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250702.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Sunday Ticket, preseason in peril?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

ohiogovernor.jpg
Ohio governor signs budget for new Browns stadium
nbc_pft_steelers_favorite_250702.jpg
Steelers favored in six out of 17 games in 2025
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250702.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Sunday Ticket, preseason in peril?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cleveland pitcher Luis Ortiz faces MLB gambling inquiry

  
Published July 3, 2025 01:32 PM

Another day, another gambling scandal.

That’s the recent vibe as it relates to big-time sports and big-time legal problems.

Days after it came to light that Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley is under federal investigation for gambling, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports that Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz is under investigation by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s rules regarding sports gambling. Ortiz has been placed on “non-disciplinary paid leave,” through July 17.

The duration of the paid leave was negotiated by Major League Baseball and the MLBPA. It could be extended.

Ortiz, 26, had been scheduled to start Thursday night’s game against the Cubs. He was traded by the Pirates to the Guardians before the season, after spending three years on the Pittsburgh roster.

There are, to date, no details as to how, when, and why the MLB’s gambling policies were violated.

Both the NBA and MLB have had multiple gambling scandals in recent years. The NFL has managed to avoid it. So far.