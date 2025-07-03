Brian Schottenheimer wants Cowboys greats in the building, wearing their Super Bowl rings

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer wants some of the franchise’s past success to rub off on his current players.

As a result, Schottenheimer has invited some of the great players in Cowboys history to come to the facility to speak with the 2025 roster and share their experiences.

“I think the more those guys are around, the more we see their Super Bowl rings, which they wear very proudly, I think that’s great for our guys because that’s why we do it. We don’t hide from that,” Schottenheimer said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

Schottenheimer believes young players can learn a lot from being around the players who came before them.

“There’s such great tradition and history here with the Cowboys, and you talk about not just the Super Bowl trophies, but some of the great players,” Schottenheimer said. “We wanted them to kind of see our energy and our juice, the way we like to operate. They paved the way for the guys that sit in those chairs today. I mean they’re part of our family. It’s like having an uncle or grandfather, in some cases, that you can use as a sounding board. You can use as a mentor. Are they going to be friends? Hell, I hope so. But if they’re not, there’s experiences that they can garner from the likes of Randy White, Bob Lilly, Michael Irvin, Dat Nguyen.”

The Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl since the 1995 season, so the players who have won a ring in Dallas are getting on in years. Schottenheimer hopes to build something that lets those players reminisce about a time when the best franchise in the NFL was in Dallas.