Lane Johnson: Nick Sirianni has evolved as a head coach

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni won the Super Bowl in February and he signed a contract extension this offseason, but one doesn’t have to look too far back in his history to find a time when his future in Philadelphia looked a lot less certain.

There was speculation that he might be fired after the end of the 2023 season and he had some words for Eagles fans after “Fire Nick” chants could be heard during a 2024 game against the Browns. No one is considering such a change now and right tackle Lane Johnson said on The Pat McAfee Show this week that Sirianni is continuing to grow into the role as he moves into his fifth season.

“You know when he’s gotten emotional on the sidelines or screaming at guys, the good thing about it is we go and talk about it in the next team meeting after a game,” Johnson said. ”I think for him, he’s evolved as a head coach. He’s kind of learning as he goes but what I do enjoy about coach is that everybody is held accountable. Whether it goes to the film room if it is a bad play by the player, a bad call by the coach, their name or number is up there. And just anything that goes out to the public, we address as a team. Some of those hard conversations that are difficult to have, we have them and put them behind us. Really, I think it is probably one of coach’s best traits, he’s a great communicator.”

Sirianni’s style might not be for anyone, but it’s hard to argue with the results. He’s made the playoffs all four years he’s been in Philadelphia and the team has advanced to the Super Bowl twice, so it’s hard to imagine he’ll be changing too much about his overall approach to leading the team while making some tweaks around the margins.