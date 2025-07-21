Rams sign QB Dresser Winn

The Rams have signed quarterback Dresser Winn to a one-year deal, the team announced.

It was reported June 26 that Winn and the Rams were reuniting, but he didn’t sign his deal until Monday.

This is Winn’s third stint with the Rams. Winn, 26, entered the league with the team in 2023 but was let go after the preseason. He came back on the practice squad that season after spending time with the CFL’s Edmonton Elks.

The Rams waived Winn again at roster cuts in 2024.

In 2025, Winn started four games for the Memphis Showboats of the UFL. He completed 58.4 percent of his throws for 834 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Rams also have Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett on their roster behind Matthew Stafford.