Sean McVay: We’re “hopeful and optimistic” LT Alaric Jackson will be able to play

The Rams have some optimism that they’ll have their left tackle when the season opens in September.

Alaric Jackson has been dealing with blood clots in his lower leg. It’s the second time he’s dealt with the issue, which caused him to miss the final nine games of the 2022 season.

But opening his press conference on Tuesday, McVay said there is a plan in place for Jackson to return to play.

“That’s obviously been a unique situation,” McVay said. “What I think’s been great that we’ve been able to learn is we do have a plan in place that we’re confident in that, most importantly, he feels good about, that hopefully leads to him being on the field for us. But we are going to take it a day at a time. He’s not going to be on a PUP or NFI list. What he’ll be able to do in the meantime is, some individual drills with [the training staff]. Some of that will be with coaches. Some of the jog-throughs. The actual physical stuff, he will not partake in right now. And we’ll just take it a day at a time with something of this nature.

“But I do feel good about the plan we have in place that hopefully leads to him being able to go out there and compete with his teammates. I know he is really feeling good. He’s handled this like a total stud. And I think the perspective that this stuff gives you, where it’s about the human being first and foremost, but he’s got a lot of people that love him that are with him on this journey and we’re excited to be able to take it a day at a time with him.”

Asked as a follow-up if it’s on the table for Jackson to be ready when the season starts, McVay said he wasn’t ruling anything out.

“What I also don’t want to do, and hopefully you can understand this, is set expectations on something that we are in the process of learning,” McVay said. “We have a plan in place that, if things go according to plan, feel like that is a very real possibility. But, again, this is the first time that I’ve navigated through anything like this with a player. You start to realize there’s a lot of guys that have been able to be in great situations, even though they’ve had to overcome some similar issues.

“So, the answer is we’re hopeful and optimistic. But what I don’t want to do is set expectations when there’s a lot of things that could happen. But taking it a day at a time is what’s going to be the right approach for all of us from a mental perspective and physically for Alaric.”

Jackson signed a three-year, $57 million deal to stick with the Rams this offseason. After Jackson’s blood clots were found, L.A. added veteran D.J. Humphries to a one-year deal.

Jackson has started 35 games for the Rams over the last three seasons.