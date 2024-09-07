Arizona Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, news, stats, and injury notes for Week 1

The Buffalo Bills unveil a new-look offense Sunday in the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Gone are receivers Stephon Diggs and Gabe Davis. They are replaced by Curtis Samuel, Kahlil Shakir, and Keon Coleman. The key, however, is Josh Allen remains under center for the Bills.

The Bills’ defense still features a trio of pass rushers in Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, and AJ Epenesa. Gone, however, are three key pieces from what has been at times a dominant defense the past few years. Matt Milano was lost for the season due to injury during training camp and Buffalo’s Pro Bowl safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde departed in the offseason. Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp will attempt to fill that void in the backfield.

If you look at the glass as half-full, Buffalo looks like a team reloading on the fly. If you are less of an optimist, they could appear to be a team that struggles just to make the postseason.

Opinions vary as well about the Cardinals’ prospects for success in 2024. Kyler Murray is healthy, and the offense has added arguably the top wide receiver prospect from April’s Draft in Marvin Harrison, Jr. That offense, though, will need to not only be dynamic but also efficient as the Arizona defense is still a work in progress. Head Coach Jonathan Gannon appears to get the most out of his players, but the talent on the defensive side of the ball is limited.

How to watch Arizona vs. Buffalo live Sunday afternoon:

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Time: 1 PM EST

Site: Highmark Stadium

City: Buffalo, NY

TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game odds for Cardinals vs. Bills - Week 1

The latest odds as of Saturday morning via DraftKings:



Moneyline: Arizona (+240), Buffalo (-298)

Arizona (+240), Buffalo (-298) Spread : Bills -6.5

: Bills -6.5 Total : 47

This game opened at Buffalo -7 with a Total of 48.5. The Spread has crossed below a key number, but it has not been attractive enough for the Sharps to grab the Bills and push the Spread back to 7.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes the Bills laying the points but his preferred play is in the prop market.

“Naturally, I’d want to lay the 6½ because the Bills have been dominant, but I’m actually going to the prop market. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir over 3½ receptions. He hit this number in 3 out of the last 4 games to end last season. And oh yeah, no, Stephon Diggs anymore in Upstate New York.”

Cardinals vs. Bills team stats, betting trends

· Arizona is 2-10 on the Moneyline in their last 12 road games

· Cardinals’ defense gave up an average of 26.8pts/game in 2023.

· Cardinals’ defense tallied just 33 sacks in 2023.

· Bills’ defense yielded just 18.3pts/game last season

Quarterback matchup for Arizona Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bills

Cardinals: Kyler Murray – the former Heisman winner returned to the field following knee surgery and played the final 8 games of 2023 completing 65.7% of his passes and totalling 1799 yards with 10 TDs and 5 INTs

Bills: Josh Allen – the NFL leader in TD passes since 2020 will be breaking in a new receiving corps with Diggs and Davis departing via trade and free agency. Dalton Kincaid, Curtis Samuel, Kahlil Shakir, and Keon Coleman will be primary targets for the Bills’ signal-caller.

Player news & injuries

Cardinals’ WR Xavier Weaver (oblique) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game.

Bills’ Matt Milano (biceps) is out for the season.

Bills’ Dawuane Smoot (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

