Giovanni Williams, brother of Quinnen and Quincy, gets tryout with Jets

In some cities, the brother of a current or former player has gotten a tryout at rookie minicamp. In New Jersey, the brother of two current brothers on the roster is getting a look-see.

Giovanni Williams, the brother of Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Jets linebacker Quincy Williams, is participating in the Jets’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Giovanni spoke with reporters on Saturday.

“Quinnen told me, ‘Be yourself.’ He said, ‘Whatever happens, happens. God already got it for you,’” Williams said, via Colin Martin of SNY.tv. “Quincy told me, he knows the position we play, we play the same position, he told me, ‘Control your mind, control your body. Just have control of yourself and you can have control of your game.’”

Giovanni Williams played at Texas A&M-Kingsville in 2021 and 2022. He transferred to Mills College for 2023 and 2024.

He’s one of six tryout players with the Jets. It sounds as if he’d perhaps prefer making another team, if he could.

“I have my own dreams, my own story,” Giovanni Williams said. “I just didn’t want to follow behind Quincy and Quinnen, I want to make my own name.”

Still, he’ll embrace it if it happens.

“It would mean a lot to me,” Giovanni Williams said. “Just to know I came to the minicamp and just did what I could. I was coachable, I had urgency. Just to be on the team with my brothers, it would feel good, it would be historical.”

Indeed it would. As noted by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, three brothers haven’t played for the same team since the 1920s, when it happened three times: (1) the Rooneys of thw Duluth Eskimos; (2) the Nessers of the Columbus Panhandles; and (3) the Kinderdines of the Dayton Triangles.