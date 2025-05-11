 Skip navigation
Commanders cut T Anim Dankwah, S Trey Rucker

  
Published May 11, 2025 10:29 AM

The Commanders announced a handful of roster moves on Sunday.

They confirmed the previously reported signing of offensive tackle Tyre Phillips. Phillips has spent time with the Ravens, Giants, and Eagles since being drafted in the third round by Baltimore in 2020.

Washington also announced that they have waived offensive tackle Anim Dankwah and safety Trey Rucker off of their 90-man roster.

Dankwah went undrafted out of Howard last year and landed on the Commanders’ practice squad after initially signing with the Eagles. Rucker signed with the Commanders after going undrafted last month. He played college ball at Wake Forest and Oklahoma State.