Commanders sign offensive lineman Tyre Phillips

The Commanders are adding some depth on their offensive line.

Tyre Phillips, who has played for the Giants the last three seasons, is signing with the Commanders, his agents told reporters.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Phillips was a 2020 third-round pick of the Ravens who played two years in Baltimore before joining the Giants. He has played in 47 games with 28 starts in his NFL career and can play both guard and tackle.

Last year Phillips played in only three games, and in Washington he will be part of a crowded competition to make the roster.