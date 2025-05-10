 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders sign offensive lineman Tyre Phillips

  
Published May 10, 2025 06:36 PM

The Commanders are adding some depth on their offensive line.

Tyre Phillips, who has played for the Giants the last three seasons, is signing with the Commanders, his agents told reporters.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Phillips was a 2020 third-round pick of the Ravens who played two years in Baltimore before joining the Giants. He has played in 47 games with 28 starts in his NFL career and can play both guard and tackle.

Last year Phillips played in only three games, and in Washington he will be part of a crowded competition to make the roster.