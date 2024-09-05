Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats for Week 1

Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night in Kansas City as NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens take on the 2-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The venue has changed but this is a rematch of the 2024 AFC Championship game.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs live Thursday night:

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Time: 8:20 PM EST

Site: Arrowhead Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

TV/Streaming: NBC/ Peacock

Latest Game odds for Ravens vs. Chiefs - Week 1

The latest odds as of Wednesday evening via DraftKings:



Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs (-155), Baltimore Ravens (+130)

Kansas City Chiefs (-155), Baltimore Ravens (+130) Spread : Chiefs -3

: Chiefs -3 Total : 47 points

The odds for this game are basically where they were when DraftKings posted the opening lines on May 14th. The Chiefs opened at -3 and the number remains Chiefs -3. The Total has fluctuated a bit over the summer but has returned to its original number of 47.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes Baltimore’s latest backfield addition to have a strong debut:

“I don’t care about the Spread. I don’t know who’s going to win…It’s a toss-up to me, but what I do want to bet on is a nice +500 price on Derrick Henry to score two touchdowns. This Ravens’ run-heavy team was looking for that absolute juggernaut in the Red Zone. Well, they got him in King Henry.”

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is also dabbling in the TD market in this game:

“I’m going to stay in the rushing market as well for the touchdown. I am going to put a little bit of a sprinkle at +350 on Patrick Mahomes to find the endzone. He did not have a single rushing touchdown in the regular season last year but did find it four times two years ago. On NBC kicking off against the Ravens and Lamar Jackson, I like Mahomes to find the endzone.”

Ravens vs. Chiefs team stats, betting trends

The Chiefs are 9-2 straight-up and 7-4 ATS in Week 1 games since Andy Reid became head coach

Baltimore was 2-0 ATS as road underdogs in 2023

Chiefs’ games have cashed the UNDER in 18 of their last 22 at Arrowhead

Quarterback matchup for the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Kansas City Chiefs

Ravens: Lamar Jackson – totaled career best numbers last season completing 67.2% of his passes for 3,687yds.

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes - completed a career-best 67.2% of his passes in 2023 and threw for 4,183 yards

Player news & recent stats

Led by All-Pro Defensive Tackle Chris Jones, the Kansas City defense finished 6 th in the NFL in EPA per play allowed last season

in the NFL in EPA per play allowed last season The Ravens’ defense enters the 2024 season without their standout DC Mike Macdonald (HC Seattle Seahawks) as well as Jadaveon Clowney and Patrick Queen

Patrick Mahomes threw a career-high 14 INTs in 2023

Lamar Jackson was sacked 37 times last season

