 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickenstradedetailsv2_250507.jpg
How have WRs who have left the Steelers done?
tyreek_hill.jpg
Hill excludes Tagovailoa from top-five NFL QBs
nbc_pft_jasongarrett_250507.jpg
Garrett: How Prescott will impact Pickens’ success

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickenstradedetailsv2_250507.jpg
How have WRs who have left the Steelers done?
tyreek_hill.jpg
Hill excludes Tagovailoa from top-five NFL QBs
nbc_pft_jasongarrett_250507.jpg
Garrett: How Prescott will impact Pickens’ success

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Packers to sign Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma

  
Published May 7, 2025 06:36 PM

University of Wilfred Laurier quarterback Taylor Elgersma went undrafted last month, but the Canadian had a successful tryout at the Packers’ rookie minicamp last weekend.

The Packers are expected to sign Elgersma, Dave Naylor of TSN reports.

Elgersma had an invite to the Bills’ rookie minicamp this weekend but now will not attend.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers selected Elgersma in the second round of the 2025 Canadian Football League draft last week, the 18th overall pick.

He won this year’s Hec Crighton Trophy as the top football player in U Sports, helping the Golden Hawks advance to the Vanier Cup where they lost to Laval. Elgersma passed for 4,252 yards with 35 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games this past season. He added seven rushing touchdowns.

He was the first quarterback from a Canadian university to participate in the Senior Bowl.

Malik Willis is the backup to Jordan Love, so Elgersma will compete with Sean Clifford for the No. 3 quarterback.