Report: Packers to sign Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma

University of Wilfred Laurier quarterback Taylor Elgersma went undrafted last month, but the Canadian had a successful tryout at the Packers’ rookie minicamp last weekend.

The Packers are expected to sign Elgersma, Dave Naylor of TSN reports.

Elgersma had an invite to the Bills’ rookie minicamp this weekend but now will not attend.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers selected Elgersma in the second round of the 2025 Canadian Football League draft last week, the 18th overall pick.

He won this year’s Hec Crighton Trophy as the top football player in U Sports, helping the Golden Hawks advance to the Vanier Cup where they lost to Laval. Elgersma passed for 4,252 yards with 35 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games this past season. He added seven rushing touchdowns.

He was the first quarterback from a Canadian university to participate in the Senior Bowl.

Malik Willis is the backup to Jordan Love, so Elgersma will compete with Sean Clifford for the No. 3 quarterback.