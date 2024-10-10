Bears vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Chicago Bears (3-2) ride a 2-game winning streak across the Atlantic Ocean as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4) in London on Sunday. It is a neutral site game, but the Jags should feel comfortable winning six of the eleven games they have played in London over the past few years. In fact, they are spending the week in London and playing there again next weekend as well.

Last week Chicago rookie QB Caleb Williams enjoyed the most efficient and effective game of his young career throwing for 304 yards including 2 TDs in a 36-10 romp over the Carolina Panthers. Chicago’s defense continued to wreck opposing gameplans. They dominated Carolina with four sacks, three takeaways and allowed just one touchdown.

The Jaguars earned their first win of the season last weekend with a last second field goal against Indianapolis. The offense finally moved the ball consistently as Trevor Lawrence finished with 371 yards passing and 2 TDs and rookie WR Brian Thomas Jr. fast becoming a favorite of the veteran QB catching passes totaling 122 yards. Travis Etienne was supplanted in the lineup by Tank Bigsby who did not disappoint rushing for 101 yards and a couple TDs.

Can the Jags offensive line slow down the Bears’ pass rush? Can Caleb Williams continue maturing as an NFL signal caller?

Lets dive into the matchup and find one or two sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Jaguars vs. Bears

Date: Sunday, October 13, 2024

Time: 9:30 AM EST

Site: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

City: London, England

TV/Streaming: NFL Network

Game odds for Jaguars vs. Bears

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Jacksonville Jaguars (+102), Chicago Bears (-122)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+102), Chicago Bears (-122) Spread: Bears -1.5

Bears -1.5 Total: 44.5

Money is coming in on Jacksonville to bring the number back to its point of origination as early money pushed the number towards the Bears. The Total has increased from its opening number of 43.5 to its highwater mark of 45 to 44.5 currently.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the Jags in London…next week:

“This is in London, and so it is a neutral site game, so you have to adjust and not give Chicago home field advantage there. I think, really, it’s the next week where the Jags get a full week of being in London, and then welcome a team like the Patriots to play in their adjusted time zone. The Patriots are such a sad sack its tough to really think you’re going to get much of an advantage on the market in that one. The Jags/Bears’ game is going to be super interesting to break down. I am dying to get a sense of what the market thinks of the Jaguars after that very unconvincing win against the Colts.”

Jaguars vs. Bears Betting Trends and Statistics

The Jaguars are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as a road underdog.

The Bears have won outright the last 9 game sin which they were favored prior to kickoff.

The Over is 4-1 in the Bears’ last five home games.

DJ Moore had 5 receptions for 105 yards last Sunday.

D’Andre Swift had a combined 120 yards rushing and receiving last week.

Tank Bigsby carried the ball 13 times for 101 yards last Sunday.

Brian Thomas Jr. had 5 catches for 122 yards and 1 TD last weekend.

The Bears are 4-1 ATS and 2-3 to the OVER through 5 games this season. They have hit the OVER, though, the last 2 weeks.

The Jaguars are 2-3 ATS and 2-3 to the OVER through 5 games this season.

Quarterback matchup for Jaguars vs. Bears

Jacksonville: Trevor Lawrence – Had his best day of the young season completing 28 of 34 passes for 371 yards with 2 TDs and 1 INT in the Jags’ win over Indianapolis. Has 6 TDs and 2 INTs on the season along with 1100 passing yards.

Trevor Lawrence – Had his best day of the young season completing 28 of 34 passes for 371 yards with 2 TDs and 1 INT in the Jags’ win over Indianapolis. Has 6 TDs and 2 INTs on the season along with 1100 passing yards. Chicago: Caleb Williams – Enjoyed the best day of his young career last Sunday completing 20 of 29 passes for 304 yards and 2 TDs in the Bears’ 36-10 win over the Panthers.

Jaguars and Bears injury updates

· Jags’ CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring) is designated to return today from injured reserve.

· Jags’ S Daniel Thomas (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Jags’ LB Yasir Abdullah (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Bears’ CB Kyler Gordon (heel) was limited in practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Bears’ S Jaquan Brisker (concussion) has been ruled OUT of Sunday’s game.

· Bears’ CB Terrel Smith (hip) has been ruled OUT of Sunday’s game.

· Bears’ DT Zach Pickens (groin) has been ruled OUT of Sunday’s game.

