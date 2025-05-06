 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_250505.jpg
Belichick ‘not doing himself any favors’
nbc_pft_ewersv2_250505.jpg
Unpacking reasons for Ewers’ 7th-round selection
nbc_pft_tushpush_250505.jpg
Report: Owners to consider new tush push proposal

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_250505.jpg
Belichick ‘not doing himself any favors’
nbc_pft_ewersv2_250505.jpg
Unpacking reasons for Ewers’ 7th-round selection
nbc_pft_tushpush_250505.jpg
Report: Owners to consider new tush push proposal

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs release CB Robert Rochell

  
Published May 6, 2025 05:42 AM

Cornerback Robert Rochell’s short stay with the Chiefs has come to an end.

The Chiefs announced on Monday that they have released the veteran corner. Rochell signed with the team in late March.

No corresponding addition to the 90-man roster was announced, but Carson-Newman announced that their alum Major Williams signed with the team after a minicamp tryout. The defensive back had 53 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and an interception for the Division II school in 2024. He also returned two punts for touchdowns during his college time.

Rochell played in 48 games for the Rams and Packers over the last four seasons. He has 25 tackles, an interception, and three forced fumbles for his career.