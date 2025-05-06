Chiefs release CB Robert Rochell

Cornerback Robert Rochell’s short stay with the Chiefs has come to an end.

The Chiefs announced on Monday that they have released the veteran corner. Rochell signed with the team in late March.

No corresponding addition to the 90-man roster was announced, but Carson-Newman announced that their alum Major Williams signed with the team after a minicamp tryout. The defensive back had 53 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and an interception for the Division II school in 2024. He also returned two punts for touchdowns during his college time.

Rochell played in 48 games for the Rams and Packers over the last four seasons. He has 25 tackles, an interception, and three forced fumbles for his career.