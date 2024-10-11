Bengals vs. Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the New York Giants this Sunday at 8:20 PM ET. Both teams are looking to work their way back into the playoff race, but both are currently sub .500. The Bengals are coming off a tough overtime loss to the Ravens, and a bounce back against the Giants would bring them to 2-4 on the season.

The Bengals are led by quarterback Joe Burrow, who has rejuvenated his connection with star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. In Chase’s last three games, he has averaged 132 yards and scored five touchdowns.

Under Daniel Jones, the Giants have had moments of brilliance and have also shown signs of a sub .500 team. Their win over the Seattle Seahawks was impressive. However, their loss to the Commanders was embarrassing. They were the first team to score three touchdowns and not give up a single touchdown and still lose the game.

The Bengals are favored by 3.5 points on the spread and -185 on the moneyline.

Historically, the Bengals have had the upper hand against the Giants, winning four of their last five meetings. The Giants will look to reverse that trend at home, where they have often found success despite their recent struggles.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. Whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.



Date: Sunday, October 13, 2024

Sunday, October 13, 2024 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Site: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium City: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ TV/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Giants Live on Sunday Afternoon:

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Latest Game Odds for Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Giants - Week 6

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Cincinnati Bengals (-185), New York Giants (+155)

Cincinnati Bengals (-185), New York Giants (+155) Spread: Bengals -3.5

Bengals -3.5 Total: 47.5

The line opened at Bengals -3.5 and has stayed the course.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) leans towards Bengals -3.5:

Thomas: “This might be the biggest fish bet on the board. Neither team has been super impressive, yet the Giants are at home, and the Bengals are 1-4. Why would the spread be nearly four points for a team that has yet to win a game? It sounds too good to be true to be on the Giants. I like the Bengals to continue to get healthy and use their weapons to their benefit.”

Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Giants Team Stats, Betting Trends

The Giants Tyrone Tracy Jr. ran the ball for 129 yards in his last game against the Seahawks.

The Bengals are 2-3 against the spread this season.

The Bengals have averaged 28 points per game over the last two weeks.

The OVER is 4-1 this season in the five Bengals games.

Quarterback Matchup for Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Giants

Bengals: Joe Burrow has thrown 1,370 yards, 12 TDs, and 2 INTs this season.

Joe Burrow has thrown 1,370 yards, 12 TDs, and 2 INTs this season. Giants: Daniel Jones has thrown for 1,138 yards, 6 TDs and 3 INTs this season.

Giants and Bengals News & Injuries

Bengals:

TE Mike Gesicki (hamstring) is questionable RB Zack Moss (foot) is questionable RB Chase Brown (quadricep) is questionable DT Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) is questionable DE Joseph Ossai (ankle) is questionable

Giants:

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton is questionable DT DJ Davidson is questionable RB Devin Singletary (groin) is questionable WR Malik Nabers (concussion) is questionable CB Dru Phillips (calf) is questionable



Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

