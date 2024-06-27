Betting the NFL: NFC West Analysis, Odds, and Best Bets

The NFL’s Hall of Fame Game is a little over a month away. Time to dive into the Futures Market. Over the next week we will take a look at each team and offer the latest odds, analysis, and best bets at the current prices.

We begin with the NFC West.

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are still the class of the division if not the NFC and maybe the entire league, but the division should be more competitive overall in 2024.

The Niners and Kyle Shanahan return all 11 starters on an offense that ranked third in the league in points scored. Their defense returns with a new defensive coordinator but is largely intact having allowed the third fewest points in 2023. Missing from a defense littered with All Pros, however, is Arik Armstead. That is a massive loss. Thus, their push along the defensive line is a question mark.

A more pressing issue is their ability to finish in the biggest of games. Team Heartbreak was just the 7th team to blow a double-digit lead in the Super Bowl. It is just one of the tough losses the Niners have weathered over the past five seasons. They previously lost an additional Super Bowl as well as two NFC Championship games. Considering their weapons on both sides of the ball, it is surprising that the San Francisco 49ers all too often play not to lose these big games resulting in the blown leads. Thus, seems like in the end it will come down to fine tuning what is a machine in San Francisco.

The Los Angeles Rams surprised many last season with a playoff appearance following a 10-7 regular season. Then they lost Aaron Donald to retirement. Replacing the all-time great will have to be by committee and that may still not be enough. The offense, however, should be even better this season. Matthew Stafford is healthier than at any time over the past few years and the offensive line has been bolstered to help Stafford stay upright and find time to connect with a receiving crew that includes Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

The Seattle Seahawks enter 2024 with someone other than Pete Carroll running the show for the first time since 2009 as Mike Macdonald comes over from Baltimore and becomes the 9th head coach in Seattle’s history. The offense will be directed by 1st year offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. He will be working with first class wideouts and stout running backs, but can he get Geno Smith to deliver consistently strong performances? Smith may have been mediocre or only good last year, but the primary problem for Seattle was on defense. They could not stop anyone. Macdonald should restore intensity to that defense and that could be the difference in earning a wild card spot.

After missing most of last season rehabbing from a torn ACL, Kyler Murray will be under center for the Arizona Cardinals from Day 1 this season. The sixth-year pro will line up under center behind a beefed-up offensive line and the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr. on the outside and Trey Benson in the backfield. Arizona spent money to upgrade their defense. It needed it especially along the line as the Cardinals got pushed around game in and game out a year ago. Reaching the postseason will be difficult but the Cardinals will compete if Murray grasps the offense, and the defensive line can perform better against the run.

NBC Sports’ Betting Analyst Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) took a look at each team’s roster and schedule and offers his Best Bet for each.

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals NFC West Odds: +1300 | NFC Odds: +5000 | Super Bowl Odds: +10000

Head Coach: Jonathan Gannon (2nd season) | 4-13 in 2023

Best Bet: Marvin Harrison Jr to lead NFL rookies in rec yards (+175)

I don’t hate some lunch money on Harrison to win OROY (+700).

Harrison should be a much larger favorite to lead all rookies in receiving yards.

I was vocal all college football season that he was the best player and merited being the No. 1 overall pick.

He did not go No. 1, but Harrison did fall into a situation with a dual-threat quarterback in Kyler Murray who needed a #1 wideout.



Los Angeles Rams NFC West Odds: +330 | NFC Odds: +1600 | Super Bowl Odds: +3000

Head Coach: Sean McVay (8th season) | 10-7 in 2023

Best Bet: Puka Nacua to lead NFL in rec yards (+1400)

Cooper Kupp is more than a guy in LA, but he is no longer THE guy.

In 2023, Nacua ranked in the Top 10 with 105 receptions (9th), 160 targets (7th) and 1,486 yards (4th).

Nacua bought his mom a car following his banner rookie season. A big year 2 could result in additional cash and prizes for all.



San Francisco 49ers

NFC West Odds: -195 | AFC Odds: +250 | Super Bowl Odds: +600

Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan (8th season) | 12-5 in 2023

Best Bet: Christian McCaffrey to lead NFL in rush yards (+275)

McCaffrey led the NFL in rushing yards last season (1,479).

He is the favorite in the market and is joined by Saquon Barkley, Jonathan Taylor, Breece Hall, and Derrick Henry in the Top 5.

Taylor at +500 or better is intriguing, but CMC is the best bet to go back-to-back as the rushing leader.



Seattle Seahawks NFC West Odds: +700 | NFC Odds: +2800 | Super Bowl Odds: +6500

Head Coach: Mike Macdonald (1st Season) | 9-8 in 2023

Best Bet: Seattle to score OVER 450 points (+600)

The offense is well-balanced with numerous weapons spread across the field so individual honors will be difficult to achieve.

Geno Smith was banged up last season and Drew Lock started twice (34 combined points).

To go OVER 450pts, Seattle would need to average 26.4 points per game, which was done by six teams last year.

With these weapons and a favorable schedule the number is possible.



Up Next: The AFC West. Stay tuned.

