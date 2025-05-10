Akbar Gbajabiamila exits Good Morning Football after less than one year

In recent months, the only constant for NFL Network’s Good Morning Football has been change.

The latest to exit is former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila. According to Deadline.com, via AwfulAnnouncing.com, Gbajabiamiala will not return to the show.

He last appeared on February 14, only days after Super Bowl LIX.

Gbajabiamila, who continues to co-host NBC’s American Ninja Warrior, joined the show after NFLN surprisingly moved the operation from New York to L.A. in 2024, replacing Jason McCourty.

Undrafted in 2003, Gbajabiamila played for the Raiders, Chargers, Dolphins. He appeared in 31 regular-season games.

In March, Peter Schrager left Good Morning Football for ESPN. Kyle Brandt is the only remaining member from the original cast. The morning show has been using a rotating group of guest hosts in recent weeks.