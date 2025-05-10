 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Akbar Gbajabiamila exits Good Morning Football after less than one year

  
Published May 10, 2025 03:24 PM

In recent months, the only constant for NFL Network’s Good Morning Football has been change.

The latest to exit is former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila. According to Deadline.com, via AwfulAnnouncing.com, Gbajabiamiala will not return to the show.

He last appeared on February 14, only days after Super Bowl LIX.

Gbajabiamila, who continues to co-host NBC’s American Ninja Warrior, joined the show after NFLN surprisingly moved the operation from New York to L.A. in 2024, replacing Jason McCourty.

Undrafted in 2003, Gbajabiamila played for the Raiders, Chargers, Dolphins. He appeared in 31 regular-season games.

In March, Peter Schrager left Good Morning Football for ESPN. Kyle Brandt is the only remaining member from the original cast. The morning show has been using a rotating group of guest hosts in recent weeks.