Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, news, injuries, and stats for Week 1

After a dreadful 2-15 season and a house-cleaning of yet another coaching staff, the Carolina Panthers enter 2024 with hope that new Head Coach Dave Canales can help mature 2nd-year QB Bryce Young and begin to turn the franchise from doormat to at least competitive.

The Panthers overhauled their roster as new general manager Dan Morgan looked to create as much distance as possible between the 2023 and 2024 versions.

The Saints were a more respectable 9-8 but disappointed their fans as they went a 3rd straight season without a playoff berth. As a result, Head Coach Dennis Allen has brought in Klint Kubiak as the new offensive coordinator in an effort to get more out of Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave and the rest of the Saints skill position players.

Dennis Allen knows anything short of a trip to the playoffs will more than likely end in him being shown the door in the bayou.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, live odds from BetMGM, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. So, whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

How to watch Carolina vs. New Orleans live Sunday afternoon:

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Time: 1 PM EST

Site: Superdome

City: New Orleans, LA

TV/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Latest Game odds for Panthers vs. Saints - Week 1

The latest odds as of Saturday afternoon via DraftKings:



Moneyline: Carolina (+160), New Orleans (-192)

Carolina (+160), New Orleans (-192) Spread : Saints -4

: Saints -4 Total : 41.5

This game has moved ever so slightly to the Panthers as the game opened at Saints -4.5. The Total has also climbed a ½ point from its original Total of 41.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas will take the Panthers and the points at the Superdome.

“I gotta take the points in the divisional game with the Panthers +4.5. The Panthers bring in Dave Canales. They bring in a reliable pass-catching wide receiver (Diontae Johnson). Yes. Defense. Defense. Defense. Gotta take the points in a low-scoring game.”

Panthers vs. Saints team stats, betting trends

· The Panthers and Saints played last season. QB Bryce Young was 13-36 for 137 yards and was sacked 4 times as the Panthers were smacked 28-6.

· Veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu is tied for 2nd in the NFL with 33 interceptions among active players.

· The Saints’ defense ranked 10th against the pass last season.

· The Saints have 3 new starters on the offensive line.

Quarterback matchup for Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

Panthers: Bryce Young – the 1 st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft endured a woeful 1 st season in Charlotte. He threw for only 2877 yards (11 TDs, 10 INTs)

overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft endured a woeful 1 season in Charlotte. He threw for only 2877 yards (11 TDs, 10 INTs) Saints: Derek Carr – his stats were solid in 2023 completing 68.4% of his passes for 3878 yards including 25 TDs and 8 INTs

Player news & injuries

TE Tommy Tremble (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game for the Panthers

DT Khalen Saunders (calf) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game for the Saints

LB Willie Gay (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game for the Saints

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

