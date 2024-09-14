Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans Best bets: Odds, predictions, player news, injury updates, and stats

It is a matchup featuring two of the league’s most highly touted young quarterbacks Sunday Night on NBC when C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans host Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium.

Caleb Williams has Bears’ faithful believing the franchise can return to the upper crust of the NFL, but his showing in Week 1 left all believing it may take some time. Chicago won 24-17 without scoring an offensive touchdown. The defense and special teams led a furious comeback for the Bears who fell behind 17-0 before scoring touchdowns on a blocked punt (Jonathan Owens) and an interception (Tyrique Stevenson) along with three Cairo Santos FGs.

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans surprised much of the NFL last season finishing 10-7 and winning a playoff game. They will surprise no one this season. Last week saw them go back and forth in Indianapolis against the Colts before holding on for a 29-27 win. Stroud was good involving 8 different receivers in the offense. RB Joe Mixon was better with 30 carries for 159 yards and 1 TD.

Chicago takes the field Sunday with their top wideouts banged up. With Allen and Odunze at best limited, Caleb Williams will need to involve less familiar faces if the Bears are to prevail against a Texans team poised to defend the AFC South and compete for more than a 1st round win in the playoffs.

Game Details and How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Time: 8:20 PM EST

Site: NRG Stadium

City: Houston, TX

TV/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Latest Game odds Bears vs. Texans

The latest odds as of Saturday morning courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Chicago Bears (+220), Houston Texans (-270)

Chicago Bears (+220), Houston Texans (-270) Spread: Texans -6.5

Texans -6.5 Total: 45.5

This line is right where it started as the Bears are still starting a rookie quarterback who simply could not slow the game down and process anything downfield in Week 1. The Total has dropped .5 points and suggests the expectation is we will see points scored regardless of the inexperience in the Bears’ huddle.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets:

Here are a couple of angles to play:

Houston -6.5 (-108) – The Texans bring a versatile offense with experienced playmakers into a game against a Bears’ team with inexperience under center and hobbled wideouts. Expect points to be scored, but the majority to be scored by the hometown Texans.

Joe Mixon OVER 80 yards rushing (+130) – Tremendous value for a play on Houston’s workhorse. If he gets even 25 carries, Mixon would have to average just over 3yds/carry. Expectations are for him to get more than 25 carries and to break a few.

Chicago vs. Houston team stats, betting trends

The Bears are 1-0 ATS this season

The Bears are 1-0 to the UNDER this season

The Texans are 0-1 ATS this season

The Texans are 1-0 to the OVER this season

Quarterback matchup for Bears vs. Texans

Bears: Caleb Williams – 2024’s #1 overall pick looked like anything but as he completed just 14 of 29 passes for 93 yards

Caleb Williams – 2024’s #1 overall pick looked like anything but as he completed just 14 of 29 passes for 93 yards Texans: C.J. Stroud – 2023 Rookie of the Year and fringe MVP candidate completed 24 of 32 passes for 234 yards and 2 TDs in Week 1

Bears vs. Texans player news & injury updates

Bears’ starting WR Keenan Allen (heel) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Bears’ starting WR Rome Odunze (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Texans’ starting C Juice Scruggs (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Texans RB2 Dameon Pierce (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

