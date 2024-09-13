Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Best bets: Odds, predictions, player news, injuries, and stats

The Bengals and the Chiefs meet for the 35th time this weekend, and the pressure seems to be all on the Bengals.

With injuries and contract holdouts in the WR Corps and a brand new backfield, the Bengals struggled mightily against the New England Patriots last weekend. Not only did the offense fail to find a rhythm in the game, but the defense could also not hold up enough to find a way for the Bengals to win.

Going into this week, if the Bengals cannot find a spark to their offense, they could be staring down the barrel of a 0-2 start.

As for the defending Super Bowl Champions, they handled business to kick off the season against the Baltimore Ravens. Their defensive line gave the new look offensive line of the Ravens fits all night.

Rookie WR Xavier Worthy was another bright spot for the Chiefs. Worthy recorded a rushing and receiving touchdown.

It will be interesting to see which Bengals team we get this week. They have beat the Chiefs three of the last five meetings.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. So, whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

Game Details and How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs:

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Time: 4:25 PM EST

Site: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

TV/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Latest Game odds Bengals vs Chiefs

The latest odds as of Sunday evening courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Bengals (+136), Chiefs (-162)

Bengals (+136), Chiefs (-162) Spread : Chiefs -5.5

: Chiefs -5.5 Total : 48

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) thinks the Chiefs cover the 5.5 pointspread.

“Tough choice given how well Joe Burrow has played against the Chiefs. However, right now is the best time to fade the Bengals. Their WR Cops needs Chase to be the man. He can’t do that in a limited capacity.

The Bengals offensive line held up well, but I don’t see that being replicated with Chris Jones on the other side of the ball.”

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs team stats, and betting trends

The Chiefs were 10-7 against the spread last season

The Bengals were 7-10 against the spread last season

The OVER was 5-12 for the Chiefs last season

The OVER was 10-7 for the Bengals last season

Quarterback matchup for Bengals vs Chiefs

Bengals: Joe Burrow – Burrow only threw for 164 yards last week and failed to throw a touchdown pass

Joe Burrow – Burrow only threw for 164 yards last week and failed to throw a touchdown pass Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes – The reigning Super Bowl MVP threw for 4,183 yards 27 TDs and 14 INTs

Bengals and Chiefs player news & injuries

Bengals Tee Higgins (hamstring) is doubtful

Bengals Amarius Mims (pectoral) is doubtful

Chiefs Marquise Brown (shoulder) has been moved to the IR

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

