Report: Saints to sign undrafted rookie QB Hunter Dekkers

  
Published May 12, 2025 07:41 PM

The Saints are signing undrafted rookie quarterback Hunter Dekkers, Mike Triplett of neworleans.football reports.

Dekkers was a tryout player at the team’s rookie minicamp.

Second-round pick Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener are competing for the starting job after Derek Carr’s retirement.

Dekkers finished his college career at Iowa Western Community College after he lost his NCAA eligibility permanently for betting $15 on one of Iowa State’s games. He was on the Cyclones’ roster but did not play in the game against Oklahoma State in 2021.

Dekkers replaced Brock Purdy in 2022 and completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,044 yards with 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was out of football in 2023.

In 2024 at Iowa Western, Dekkers threw for 3,806 yards with 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and then entered the NFL draft.