Report: UNC hires former Bears P.R. director Brandon Faber

The University of North Carolina football program has struggled in the P.R. department over the past few weeks. It has now hired a new P.R. executive.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, former Bears P.R. director Brandon Faber has joined the UNC program.

Breer explains that Faber will work directly for North Carolina, not Belichick. Still, this is a Belichick hire. And it’s possible that Faber will work separately for Belichick, when it comes to non-UNC issues.

Belichick had been talking to Faber for a couple of months. The need for outside help became more pronounced in recent weeks, as Belichick’s girlfriend/handler/publicist Jordon Hudson made things very bad for Belichick and, necessarily, UNC when interrupting a softball interview with CBS.

Faber was present for last week’s NYU Belichick book-tour event. Last month, he appeared on the sideline for North Carolina’s Saturday spring-practice finale.

Ultimately, this is a Belichick move to hire Faber, who spent more than 20 years working for multiple Chicago pro sports teams — the NBA’s Bulls, the NHL’s Blackhawks, and the Bears.

The move comes only days after Hudson reportedly was banned from the UNC building. Although North Carolina refuted Pablo Torre’s eyebrow-raising report, the UNC statement specifically explained that she does not work for North Carolina and that, moving forward, she will “manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”